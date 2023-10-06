Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Union SG wasn’t an Anfield classic, but that’s not to say that a few Reds players didn’t catch the eye.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side continued their Europa League campaign on Thursday night, heading into the game as resounding favourites.

Goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota earned Liverpool all three points on Merseyside, keeping up their 100 percent record in Europe this season.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Gravenberch (7.8) has made a promising start to life in a Liverpool shirt, and he was his side’s best player at Anfield, earning the highest average score.

The Dutchman not only opened the scoring, finding the net for the first time for his new club, but he shone in his all-round game.

Ian Doyle of the Echo thought that Gravenberch made a “very lively opening and maintained that momentum,” as he pushes for a start at Brighton on Sunday.

TIA’s Mark Delgado certainly thinks that is the case, claiming the midfielder has “put himself in pole position to fill the void left by the suspended Curtis Jones.”

Next up in the ratings was Jarell Quansah (7.6), who already looks so at home in the first team and hardly put a foot wrong all night.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a 90 percent pass completion rate for Liverpool, according to FotMob, and also made eight defensive actions and recoveries apiece.

It was a good evening for Ibrahima Konate (7.4), too, with the Frenchman enjoying the responsibility of being the senior centre-back.

Delgado praised a “well-timed tackle after the restart,” adding that he “showed recovery pace a couple more times against counters”.

In fact, with Liverpool keeping only their second clean sheet of the season, the entire back five averaged ratings of seven and above.

The lowest score of the evening went to Wataru Endo (6.3), as the midfielder struggled to stamp his authority on the game.