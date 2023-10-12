Ben Doak knows he missed a “sitter” at Anfield with his grandad watching on, but while he can laugh about it now, you know the youngster is just waiting to make up for it.

The 17-year-old has been consistently around the first team so far this season, making three appearances and named on the bench on a further five occasions.

Liverpool’s faith in Doak is obvious, and a new long-term contract last month attested to that, with Jurgen Klopp proving to have plenty of trust in the young forward.

Doak is yet to open his senior account for the club and came agonisingly close in his first Anfield start, against Leicester in the League Cup, with the ball smashing against the crossbar.

It looked harder to miss the open net from the close-range effort and a few weeks on from that appearance, Doak could laugh it off – though you feel his target was no laughing matter!

“My grandad was at the Anfield game [against Leicester],” Doak said on Scotland’s national team social media. “I really enjoyed that, honestly, the crowd was electric.

“Missed a sitter though, need to start scoring,” he said with a laugh.

Doak, currently representing Scotland under-21s, has been an ever-present in first-team training and is seizing every chance to learn from the best.

But there is one player in particular who is making sure he stays grounded, bet you can guess who!

“I’m training with them everyday, I’m just trying to learn off all of them because some of them are the best in the world,” Doak said of training with the Reds’ first team.

“It’s a challenge I need to live and rise up to [training with Liverpool’s first team], I just need to learn off them, that’s how I will get there [the top].”

“He’s [Robertson] done everything in the game, he’s won everything. He keeps me grounded.”

Andy Robertson has certainly made sure to put his arm around Doak and the youngster will only benefit from his experience as he continues to earn opportunities from Klopp moving forward.