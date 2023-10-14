Ben Doak reached his latest international milestone after scoring his first goal for Scotland U21s against Hungary in their latest U21 Euros qualifier.

The teenager is making big strides with his country, with his nation’s U21s boss Scot Gemmill revealing earlier this month that Scotland are waiting for the “right moment” to hand him a senior call-up.

Doak made his Scotland U21s debut as a 16-year-old last year and was trusted with spot-kick responsibilities on Friday night having won his team a penalty and he calmly put his side 3-0 up against Hungary shortly after the half-hour mark.

Hungary stole a goal back just before the interval but the Scots were able to hold on for a 3-1 victory which puts them fourth in Group B as they bid to qualify for the 2025 edition of the U21 Euros.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the full 90 minutes for England as they ran out 1-0 winners against Australia in an international friendly at Wembley.

Manager Gareth Southgate has previously hinted at the prospect of playing the 25-year-old in midfield for his country, but he got the nod in his usual role on Friday despite stiff competition in that area of the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold helped set up the game’s only goal with an excellent cross from distance, with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins on hand to steer the ball home from close range.

Former Reds captain Jordan Henderson was booed by his own supporters at Wembley having made a controversial switch to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia during the summer.

Meanwhile, it was a proud night for 16-year-old Trey Nyoni, who was handed his England U17s debut by manager Greg Lincoln and registered an assist in a 2-2 draw with Norway.

The youngster played 70 minutes of the contest before being replaced by Callum Olusesi in the second half and is continuing his impressive progress at club and international level having joined the Reds from Leicester in the summer.

Nyoni showed composure beyond his years to dribble past a number of players before laying on a chance for Jay Robinson to convert.

John Arne Riise’s nephew, Fillip Jensen, was involved for the opposition.