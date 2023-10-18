Dominik Szoboszlai was the hero again for Hungary as they fought back from two goals down to draw, but Luis Diaz had no such luck from the penalty spot.

After goals from Fedor Cernych and Pijus Sirvys, Hungary found themselves fighting the odds at 2-0 down to a Lithuania side ranked 143rd in the world by FIFA.

By comparison, Marco Rossi’s national team are 32nd, one place behind Scotland, with their captain joining Liverpool in a £60 million deal over the summer.

Fortunately, Szoboszlai was on hand to score one and assist another to secure a 2-2 draw that put Hungary clear at the top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

The 22-year-old, who started as one of two No. 10s, had already tested the goalkeeper between Cernych and Sirvys’ goals, but his best opportunity came midway through the second half.

With Roland Sallai wiped out by defender and goalkeeper, Szoboszlai was on hand to step up and fire the penalty into the roof of the net for 2-1.

Fifteen minutes later, the Liverpool midfielder’s whipped corner was headed in by Barnabas Varga to complete the comeback and move a point ahead of Serbia in Group G with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, there was frustration for Diaz and Colombia as the winger missed a penalty in the first half of a 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

With only two points taken from their clashes with Uruguay and Ecuador this month, Colombia sit fourth in their World Cup qualifying group, though this would still be enough to make the tournament.

Argentina are top of CONMEBOL standings with four wins from four, with Alexis Mac Allister playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Peru on Wednesday.

Two goals from Lionel Messi were enough to secure the three points, with only Nicolas Otamendi ending the game with more touches and completed passes than Mac Allister.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez scored and assisted for Uruguay as they secured their first win over Brazil in 22 years, as Alisson went unused for the 2-0 in Montevideo.

Ibrahima Konate played 87 minutes as France cruised to a 4-1 win over a Scotland side missing captain Andy Robertson, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was unused in England’s 3-1 victory against Italy.

Wataru Endo captained Japan to a comfortable 2-0 friendly win against Tunisia, with youngster Calum Scanlon playing the full 90 in England U19s’ 0-0 draw with Austria.

Jayden Danns came off the bench for England U18s in their 1-1 friendly draw with South Korea, and Lewis Koumas started and played the full game in Wales U19s’ 3-0 defeat to Montenegro.