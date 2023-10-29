Jurgen Klopp has expressed his concern for Luis Diaz and his family after a “tough night” for the Liverpool winger, following the kidnapping of his parents.

News emerged from Colombia late on Saturday night that Diaz’s parents, Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda, had been kidnapped while travelling home in Barrancas, La Guajira.

The 26-year-old’s mother was subsequently rescued but a search is ongoing to locate his father and the assailants, with police, air and military forces involved.

Hours before kickoff in Sunday’s clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, the club expressed their “fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“The player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority,” the statement concluded.

It was later confirmed that Diaz was not part of the 18 players named for the Premier League meeting, having been slated to start.

Diogo Jota has been retained as a result, with Adrian taking the final place on the bench and Diaz omitted on compassionate grounds.

“We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz,” Klopp explained, per BBC Sport.

“It’s a worrying situation for all of us and it was a pretty tough night.

“I have never had that before. It’s a new experience I never needed.”

Diaz has held talks with general William Salamanca, director of the Colombian national police, on Sunday morning to urge the safe return of his father.

Klopp made seven changes to his starting lineup from the 5-1 win over Toulouse in midweek, with only Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez retained.