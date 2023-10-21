After Liverpool triumphed 2-0 against Everton in the Merseyside Derby, Jurgen Klopp revealed the surprising fact Dominik Szoboszlai told him in the warm-up.

Here are four key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

“We don’t give it a chance” on a yellow

Given Ashley Young had previously been dismissed for a second booking, Ibrahima Konate can consider himself very fortunate not to have been sent off in the second half.

After he got away with a foul on Beto, Klopp immediately took him off and explained the decision, saying: “I knew that could be now tricky.

“I thought we don’t give it a chance, and take him off. I understand, I can imagine the frustration of Everton and Sean (Dyche) in this moment, absolutely.”

No need to “get back on track,” Klopp’s just “happy we won”

When asked if he felt it important that the players bounce back from the draw at Brighton before the international break, the manager explained he didn’t see it that way.

“Two weeks since Brighton, players were everywhere in the world, that makes no sense,” Klopp said.

“So I’m not happy that we’re back on track or whatever, I’m happy we won the game.”

With Toulouse visiting Anfield on Thursday, another win would put momentum back with Liverpool.

A derby debut for Dom

Szoboszlai revealed a surprising fact to his coach in the warm-up at Anfield. Klopp explained: “Dom told me: ‘I’ve actually never played a derby before’.

“[I asked], ‘what do you mean?’.

“‘Salzburg doesn’t have a derby; Leipzig doesn’t have a derby; Hungary has maybe a derby but the countries who would be a derby, we never played since I was playing international football’.”

Klopp made sure to calm the 22-year-old, though, saying: “‘It’s no problem. You give always 100 percent so you are ready for the game’.”

Last pass was lacking

“I liked what I saw,” Klopp said before adding a caveat. “We should have finished situations off, I think.

“We had super situations that didn’t even become chances, where we had four vs. one, four vs. two counter-attacks and, with the quality we have, we have to play a better last pass.”

That’s pretty much how it looked from the stands, too.

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.