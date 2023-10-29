★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: The official match-day programme featuring Liverpool's Diogo Jota seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest – Follow the Premier League clash here!

Liverpool are back in Premier League action and Nottingham Forest are the visitors at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Chambers, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Niakhate, Boly, Murillo; Aurier; Mangala, Sangare, Dominguez, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga

Subs: Odysseas, Worrall, Nuno, Williams, Toffolo, Kouyate, Santos, Yates, Awoniyi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.

