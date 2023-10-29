Liverpool are back in Premier League action and Nottingham Forest are the visitors at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Chambers, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo
Nottingham Forest: Turner; Niakhate, Boly, Murillo; Aurier; Mangala, Sangare, Dominguez, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga
Subs: Odysseas, Worrall, Nuno, Williams, Toffolo, Kouyate, Santos, Yates, Awoniyi
