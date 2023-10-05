★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 5, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Union SG at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 2-0 Union SG – As it happened

Europa League football returns to Anfield for the first time since 2016 with Belgian side Union SG the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Morten Krogh.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Chambers, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Doak

Union SG: Moris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida; Castro-Montes, Amani, Vanhoutte, Puertas, Terho; Nilsson, Amoura

Subs: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Rasmussen, Eckert, Lapoussin, Teklab, Rodriguez, Sykes, Sadiki, Huygevelde, Leysen

