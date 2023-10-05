Europa League football returns to Anfield for the first time since 2016 with Belgian side Union SG the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Morten Krogh.
Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez
Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Chambers, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Doak
Union SG: Moris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida; Castro-Montes, Amani, Vanhoutte, Puertas, Terho; Nilsson, Amoura
Subs: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Rasmussen, Eckert, Lapoussin, Teklab, Rodriguez, Sykes, Sadiki, Huygevelde, Leysen
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Blog loads above.
Fan Comments