Liverpool dominated but struggled to find their breakthrough in the Merseyside derby, but two from Mohamed Salah eventually put Everton down for a 2-0 win.

Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Premier League (9), Anfield

October 21, 2023

Goals

Salah pen 75′

Salah 90+7′ (assist – Nunez)

Red card: Young 37′

With the sun shining at Anfield, Liverpool and Everton began the first derby of the season with chances at either end, including a header on target from Dominic Calvert-Lewin after 36 seconds.

The Reds were, predictably, on top, but despite slick play in the buildup – namely from Ryan Gravenberch – they were let down on a number of occasions by their final pass.

Both Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz were culpable for the breakdown of four-on-two and four-on-three situations, while Salah struggled with his touch.

A scorching strike from Alexis Mac Allister gave Jordan Pickford a problem as he spilled in his six-yard box, while Vitaliy Mykolenko’s headed back-pass almost caught the goalkeeper out for an own goal.

Everton were down to 10 men before half-time, with Ashley Young receiving his second yellow card for a late foul on Diaz, but despite a flurry of chances afterwards, the two sides went in at 0-0.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

Sean Dyche changed system at the break, with Everton returning to the field with two more defenders, as both wingers were brought off for a five-man defensive setup.

Liverpool knew what they were up against, with two efforts blocked in quick succession from Salah and then Gravenberch, as blue bodies were thrown in the way.

As the hour mark neared, Jurgen Klopp pulled something of a surprise as Kostas Tsimikas came off along with Gravenberch, with Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez on and Diaz dropping in at left-back.

Ibrahima Konate somehow avoided a second yellow card for a cynical foul, with Klopp responding by hooking him immediately after.

Liverpool pushed and pushed for the opener, and it came after Diaz’s cross struck the trailing arm of Michael Keane and, after a long VAR review, Salah was able to step up and blast in the penalty.

There was still plenty to play afterwards, and both Nunez and Diogo Jota had openings on the byline, but it eventually fell to Salah again, on the break, teed up by Nunez for a simple finish and 2-0.

TIA Man of the Match: Luis Diaz

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate (Matip 66′), Van Dijk, Tsimikas (Elliott 62′); Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch (Nunez 62′); Salah, Jota, Diaz (Gomez 80′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Scanlon, Endo, McConnell

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko (Chermiti 88′); McNeil (Patterson 46′), Onana (Danjuma 80′), Garner, Harrison (Keane 46′); Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin (Beto 61′)

Subs not used: Virginia, Godfrey, Gueye, Dobbin

Next match: Toulouse (H) – Europa League – Thursday, October 26, 8pm (BST)