Liverpool defender Adam Lewis has been left “fuming” after another serious injury on loan at Newport County, with a months-long spell out expected.

Lewis is in his second season with Newport, after seeing his first campaign cut short last time out with a serious hamstring injury.

The left-back returned to Merseyside in February, missing the remainder of a season in which the club finished 15th in League Two, with his renewed spell a case of unfinished business.

Unfortunately, his 12th game of the current season saw him pick up an injury manager Graham Coughlan has described as “similar” to his previous one but “on the opposite side.”

The 23-year-old is set to miss the next three months at least, with no timeframe placed on his recovery at this stage.

“It will be longer than December, he is out and it’s a similar injury to last year but on the opposite side,” Coughlan told the South Wales Argus.

“It’s a really bad one and a tough one to take.

“Adam was fuming as he came off because he said it was the best he has felt in 12 months going into a game.”

Lewis is expected to return to Liverpool for treatment, though it would be premature to suggest his loan will be terminated as with last season.

The Scouser rejoined Newport as a first-choice starter, with 10 consecutive starts in League Two leading up to his setback against Salford City last week.

That run included three games as a centre-back in a three-man defence, with a goal and assist coming from that role in a 3-0 win at Forest Green Rovers in August.

It had initially been reported that Lewis’ contract with Liverpool would expire last summer, but his deal is set to run until at least 2024.