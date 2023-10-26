Liverpool’s latest Europa League game will herald the return of one forward, but there are still a handful of absentees from Jurgen Klopp‘s squad against Toulouse.

The Reds can continue their perfect start to their Europa League campaign with a win over the French outfit at Anfield on Thursday, following on from victories against LASK and Union SG.

Thankfully, no new issues emerged from the weekend’s Merseyside derby and the manager oversaw a xx-man training squad on Thursday.

Klopp will welcome back a forward into the fold after three games out, but he still has missing players throughout his squad.

So, who is and is not available for Liverpool’s match on Thursday evening? Let’s take a look:

Cody Gakpo will return after missing the Reds’ last three matches with a knee injury, with Klopp confirming he has been in full training since Sunday.

The Dutchman will have a place in the squad but we will “have to see” whether that results in a place back in the starting lineup.

As this is a European fixture, Curtis Jones can be turned to by Klopp before he fulfils the final match of his three-game suspension on Sunday, when the Reds host Nottingham Forest.

Ben Doak will, unfortunately, not have another chance to score his first goal on this occasion as a muscle injury from the international break keeps him out of contention.

Luke Chambers, on the other hand, is back in training and in with a chance of featuring at left-back following on from his brief debut against Leicester in the League Cup.

Andy Robertson successfully underwent surgery on his shoulder and the manager said all is “as good as it can be” and the next step of his recovery starts now – we won’t see him back in action until 2024.

Finally, Thiago, Conor Bradley and Stefan Bajcetic are still yet to return to full team training.

Liverpool’s 27-man squad in pre-Toulouse training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Adrian*, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Nyoni&

Forwards: Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Diaz

* Ineligible