Liverpool internationals face off as another fights for World Cup spot

It was honours even as two of Liverpool’s youngsters faced off in an international game between England and Wales, while another put in a strong claim to start at the upcoming World Cup.

Calum Scanlon and Lewis Koumas went from teammates to rivals as the pair played against each other for England U19s and Wales U19s, respectively.

Thankfully, they can remain friends after the points were shared, with the match ending 1-1.

With Koumas starting in attack for the Welsh, he came up against Scanlon in the England defence, but couldn’t manage to score himself.

However, Koumas’ teammate, Ben Lloyd, did net after 55 minutes, but the visitors couldn’t hold out as Millwall’s Romain Esse scored an equaliser and, with 20 minutes left to play, that’s how the scoreline remained.

At under-21 level, Liverpool had another two youngsters involved for Wales, as Tom Hill and Owen Beck‘s side scored a 96th minute equaliser to also draw 1-1, against the Czech Republic.

While Hill was replaced after 64 minutes, Beck, who is featuring regularly on loan for Dundee this season, played another full match as his development goes from strength to strength.

Elsewhere, the Reds’ talented young forward, Jayden Danns, started in a strong England under-18 side that beat Morocco 1-0 in their preparations for the under-17 World Cup.

Danns is a shoo-in for the team if he continues to perform as well as he has for Liverpool this season. The tournament will be held in Indonesia and starts in November.

Trent Kone-Doherty has also been in action, playing 72 minutes in a 3-0 win for the Republic of Ireland against the Faroe Islands.

The 17-year-old already has six goals in eight games for Liverpool this season.