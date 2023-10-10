Liverpool fended off interest from “every top club” for young midfielder Trey Nyoni, according to reports, with the teenager making a strong start.

Nyoni, 16, was one of three youngsters to make the move to Liverpool over the summer, arriving from Leicester alongside Amara Nallo (16, from West Ham) and Harvey Owen (14, from Wolves).

It continues the focus on recruiting the best talents from clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Calum Scanlon was the first such arrival, but was followed by Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark and Trent Kone-Doherty, among others.

This approach is clearly paying off, and Liverpool are not alone in shifting their stance, with The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans reporting that Nyoni was being “tracked by every top club.”

Trey Nyoni (16) since joining #LFC from Leicester over the summer: ?? vs. Palace U18s

?????? vs. Southend U18s (friendly)

?? vs. Blackburn U18s

?? vs. Everton U18s

???? vs. Sunderland U18s 6 goals, 2 assists in 5 games for U18s. Plus a debut for U21s. Big talent in midfield. pic.twitter.com/16BTdB5Pmv — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) October 7, 2023

Like Nallo, who began life with the U18s but has swiftly made the step up to the U21s, Nyoni has taken to life at his new club with ease.

In four official games for the U18s so far, the youngster has scored three goals and laid on two assists, while also featuring twice off the bench for the U21s.

He also netted a hat-trick in a 10-0 friendly win over Southend U18s, which came in his first-ever game at the AXA Training Centre.

While expectations over Nyoni’s progress will be tempered, it is clear that Liverpool have brought in a midfielder of vast potential.

The level of interest in the 16-year-old is no surprise, having also debuted for Leicester U21s prior to his switch to Merseyside, while he is now part of the England U17s squad.

That he chose to join the Reds over any other club, too, vindicated their belief – according to Evans – that they are viewed as a “destination” for young talent.