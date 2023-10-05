Fluminense midfielder Andre was heavily linked to Liverpool in the summer, but their reason to deny a move has paid off, with the Brazilian side reaching the Copa Libertadores final.

Andre emerged as a potential candidate for Jurgen Klopp‘s new-look midfield over the summer, with the midfielder fitting the brief as a young, exciting and capable player.

Approaches were rebuffed for the 22-year-old as both he and Fluminense were resolved to push for silverware, both in Serie A and the Copa Libertadores.

And they are now only one step away from clinching the latter after securing their place in the final thanks to a 2-1 win over Internacional on Wednesday, sealing a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Internacional, Alisson‘s former team, were the hosts for the second leg but two goals after the 80th minute snatched victory away and into the hands of Andre’s Fluminense.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes in both legs of the semi-final, lining up as the defensive midfielder in a double pivot.

After securing their place in the Libertadores final, the first of his career, Andre posted on his Instagram: “Unforgettable moment! Towards Eternal Glory!”

Liverpool will surely be keeping an eye on Andre after making contact with the Brazilian club over the summer, with chief executive Billy Hogan informed a January move could be possible.

“[I told him]: ‘If you want to buy him now to take him in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December, we’ll talk in December’,” the Fluminense president revealed back in September.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will return for Andre in January, but it will be one to keep an eye on – though he would be due a rest after a long domestic season.

The young midfielder has played 46 times for Fluminense in their current season and still have 14 to go, which includes the Libertadores final on November 4 – which will be against either Boca Juniors or Palmeiras.