Dundee manager Tony Docherty insists he is not worried about the prospect of losing loanee Owen Beck despite Liverpool’s current predicament at left-back.

Beck joined the Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan back in the summer with a view to gaining valuable experience and with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.

The dislocated shoulder injury sustained by Andy Robertson on international duty has left Jurgen Klopp relying on his understudies in that position, meaning Beck may have been in line for increased minutes had he remained at the club for 2023/24.

This hasn’t concerned Docherty, who admits he is “aware” of the issue at Liverpool but maintains that he is “not worried” about the possibility of the 21-year-old returning to his parent club.

“You keep an eye on all developments. That’s the way it works with loan players,” explained Docherty, as quoted by the Courier.

“You give them a platform to do well for themselves but also for Dundee Football Club.

“And if they do well, of course they will attract attention from either their parent club or elsewhere.

“But I’m not worried about it. It is something I’m aware of.”

The youngster has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Dundee so far this season in what has been an impressive start to his stint in Scotland.

He notched his first assist for the club last month and his form has helped to increase his tally of caps for Wales U21s to 13.

Docherty was full of praise for the left-back in discussing his recent progress and added that Dundee have had a “great relationship” with Liverpool since striking the loan deal.

“Owen is doing exceptionally well and with international recognition as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise if people are talking about him,” he continued.

“But he’s such a grounded boy and is very popular here. I think he enjoys playing here – the football side of it and the camaraderie in the dressing room as well.

“We’ll just keep his feet on the ground and he’ll, hopefully, keep performing the way he’s performing.

“That level of consistency will attract attention.

“I wouldn’t like it [if Liverpool contacted to recall the player]! He’s been doing great for us so I’ll be avoiding it!

“But we do have a great relationship with Liverpool. There was due diligence done on both sides when Owen was coming here and we’ll maintain that relationship.”