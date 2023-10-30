★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Mohamed Salah finishes outside top 10 in Ballon d’Or – underappreciated…again

Mohamed Salah has finished in 11th position for this year’s Ballon d’Or, with the Liverpool winger overlooked at the top of the pile once again.

The annual ceremony took place on Monday evening in Paris, with Salah the only Reds player named on the 30-man shortlist.

It is the fifth year the 31-year-old has been up for the award – as long as he has been at Anfield, having shown remarkable levels of consistency for the club.

The Ballon d’Or is not the most accurate of awards, though it is regarded as the most prestigious individual honour that can be bestowed upon a player.

It is voted for by journalists, national team coaches and captains and Salah finished in 11th place for 2023, with Lionel Messi expected to collect the award for the eighth time.

Incredibly, Salah has never placed inside the top three for the Ballon d’Or, with fifth his highest finish in both 2019 and 2022 – a nod to how he is under appreciated away from Anfield.

Speaking last year, Salah admitted he was shocked at being snubbed with a seventh-place vote:

“It shocked me, but there’s nothing I can say,” Salah said.

“No one in the world expected that I would be seventh, but that’s what happened.”

For only the second time, the award has been based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year, during which time Salah scored 30 times and set up another 16 for the Reds.

As a team, 2022/23 was a season to forget, but the Egyptian ended the campaign with more than 30 goal contributions for a sixth season in a row.

The last Liverpool player to win the award was Michael Owen in 2001, while Virgil van Dijk (2019) and Sadio Mane (2022) have both finished as runners-up.

Here’s a look at how some fans reacted to Salah’s questionable position in the standings:

Jude Bellingham won the ‘Kopa Trophy’ for Young Player.

 

Ballon d’Or Outside Top 10 List

11. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)
12. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)
13. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Sevilla/Al-Hilal)
14. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany, Manchester City/Barcelona)
15. Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
16. Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad)
17. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli)
18. Jude Bellingham (England, Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)
19. Harry Kane (England, Tottenham/Bayern Munich)
20. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina, Inter Milan)
21. Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico Madrid)
22. Min-jae Kim (South Korea, Napoli/Bayern Munich)
23. Andre Onana (Cameroon, Inter Milan/Manchester United)
24. Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
25. Josko Gvardiol (Croatia, Leipzig/Manchester City)
26. Jamal Musiala (Germany, Bayern Munich)
27. Nicolo Barella (Italy, Inter Milan)
28. Martin Odegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
28. Randal Kolo Muani (France, Eintracht Frankfurt/Paris St-Germain)
30. Ruben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)

