In his eight years at the helm, Jurgen Klopp has used a total 114 players at Liverpool – think you could name them all?

It is that time of the year again, when we celebrate Klopp’s anniversary as manager of Liverpool FC and this is the eighth time we have done so – honestly, where does the time go?

One minute he was professing to be the “normal one” and here were are 443 games and six major pieces of silverware later, sometimes it feels like it was all just in a blink of an eye.

What a ride it has been and will continue to be!

The manager has not been afraid to turn to his squad throughout his time at Anfield and that means plenty of players have had minutes under his watch, 114 to be exact (so far).

We want to see if you can name them all. You may need to put your thinking cap of for some of these names as he has not been shy in turning to academy talent since arriving.

An asterisk signals players currently adding to their appearance tally this season.

Good luck!

114 names in 15 minutes, GO!

* Stats via LFCHistory.net

