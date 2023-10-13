Your final daily dose of Liverpool news for the working week includes the highs and lows of the Reds on international duty as well as a potential future sporting director.

Reds sweat on Robertson fitness

International breaks often leave fans anxiously waiting for players to return in one piece, but it looks as though we have been dealt a blow as far as Andy Robertson is concerned.

The left-back travelled back to Merseyside having sustained a dislocated shoulder while on international duty with Scotland against Spain.

Robertson was captaining the side when his evening was cut short following a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and Liverpool now face an anxious wait to discover the extent of the damage.

His treatment will be dictated by “shoulder stability,” as explained by injury specialist @physioscout, with the best-case scenario keeping him out for two to four weeks, while the worst would see him sidelined for three to four months.

Liverpool’s fixtures after the break are relatively gentle and a couple of weeks out of action would not necessarily spell disaster, but a more long-term issue would certainly be a huge concern.

Fingers crossed, Robbo!

3 things today: Man City moved & internationals shine

November’s trip to Man City has been moved to a Saturday 12.30pm (BST) kick-off after, you guessed it, the next international break

Alexis Mac Allister produced a piece of magic for Argentina that had fans calling for a change to his role at Liverpool

Harvey Elliott bagged twice for England U21s against Serbia, while Jarrell Quansah made his debut for Lee Carsley’s side

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are said to be “looking into” a potential sporting director candidate, with Jorg Schmadtke’s future currently up in the air

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the perfect comeback to James Maddison’s jobes about replaying last month’s meeting with Tottenham

Reports in Italy suggest Liverpool will face competition from Juventus should they look to return for Khephren Thuram in January, remember him?

What else is happening?

Ange Postecoglou has become the first manager to win the Premier League‘s Manager of the Month award twice in his first two months in the role, we’re still not sure what more Klopp needed to do to win August’s! (BBC)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has insisted there is “no way in the world” Scott McTominay’s disallowed free-kick against would have been saved (Sky Sports)

Dan Burn has signed a new deal at Newcastle to keep him at St. James’ until 2025, here’s hoping for some more exciting news when the real football returns! (Evening Chronicle)

Video of the day and match of the night

With Liverpool keeping a steady pace from a difficult start, are people underestimating the shape we are in?

It’s a slow international break this one, isn’t it?

England are in action against Australia if you are that way inclined, with full coverage available on Channel 4 as the action gets underway at 7.45pm (BST).