There was one major story that put a dampener on derby eve, but there were positives elsewhere in Friday’s Liverpool news.

Robertson focused on “recovery”

Following the disappointing news that Andy Robertson will require surgery on his dislocated shoulder that will likely end his 2023 on the field, the left-back has shared his thoughts on the news.

Taking to Instagram shortly after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the 29-year-old will be “out for a while”, Robertson said the following:

“Obviously not the news I was hoping for but my focus is now on a full and speedy recovery!

“Thank you for all the messages. All the best to the boys for tomorrow.”

Robertson is likely to miss 18 games for the Reds depending on progress in the cups and isn’t expected to make his return until 2024.

Speedy recovery, Robbo!

3 things today: Mac Allister role & left-back options

Jurgen Klopp has “no doubt” that Alexis Mac Allister can operate as a defensive midfielder for Liverpool

The boss also insists that Kostas Tsimikas “can’t play all the games” as the Reds turn to their alternative left-back options

Ben Doak has been added to the injury list as one of six senior players for whom the boss provided fitness updates on Friday

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted he was ‘surprised‘ by the lack of communication from Liverpool regarding his contract situation last season

Caoimhin Kelleher has returned to the side following the knee cut that kept him out of the visit of Union SG earlier this month

Harvey Elliott is already looking to take the next step in his career having captained England U21s during the international break

The visit of Fulham has been moved to the 2pm (GMT) slot on Sunday December 3 to accommodate the penultimate Europa League group stage clash at home to LASK

Latest chat from elsewhere

A number of European clubs are looking into the possibility of taking Man United outcast Jadon Sancho on loan, what a sorry tale (Sky Sports)

Bukayo Saka is facing a race against the clock to be fit to face Chelsea in Saturday’s late kick-off at Stamford Bridge (Express)

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland should win the 2023 Ballon d’Or, but he would say that! (BBC)

