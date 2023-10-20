Following the disappointing news that Andy Robertson will require surgery on his dislocated shoulder, which games will he be set to miss in the coming weeks?

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that his left-back will be “out for a while” and the news that he will require surgery effectively rules him out for the remainder of 2023.

It leaves the Reds relying on their other left-back options, with Klopp namechecking Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Luke Chambers as the likely candidates to fill in during Robertson’s absence.

They will have to do so for an extended period due to the severity of the injury, with tough clashes against Man City, Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle among the games they will be required to step in for.

Here is a look at the games in which Liverpool are likely to be without their No. 26.

It is unquestionably a huge blow for the Reds to be without such an experienced operator for an extended period, but it also affords big opportunities to those beneath him in the pecking order.

Tsimikas signed a new long-term deal with the club last month and will expect to be heavily involved for the remainder of the calendar year, but Klopp himself admitted the Greek “cannot play all the games” in this run.

Chambers is working his way back from a “little ligament issue” of his own and was joined in training this week by Calum Scanlon, who registered 77 minutes for the Reds in pre-season.

The next 18 games are likely to see each of Klopp’s understudies given a chance to impress, but the manager will certainly be hoping his first-choice left-back can make a speedy recovery and return to action sooner rather than later.