On the same day that Cody Gakpo made positive progress from his knee injury, Caoimhin Kelleher was also back in training after missing two matches prior to the international break.

The timing of the Irishman’s cut to his leg, which required 12 stitches, denied the second-choice goalkeeper the chance to make his second successive Europa League start.

Kelleher was ruled out for the visit of Union SG earlier this month and consequently was left out of the matchday squad at Brighton and Ireland’s squad for their October internationals.

It was Ireland manager Stephen Kenny who revealed Kelleher needed “12 stitches in a knee joint,” seemingly after a training ground collision.

But the 24-year-old was back in training as Jurgen Klopp‘s squad were reunited ahead of Saturday’s derby, with Kelleher taking part in both the gym and outdoor session.

He noticeably still had a small bandage just below his right knee, but that he is back with the goalkeeping group, which was seven men strong on Thursday, is a welcome development.

The timing comes a week before the Reds’ next Europa League group game, against Toulouse, and Kelleher will hope to be in a position to start after previously voicing a desire to make the competition his own.

Alisson started last time out against Union as both Vitezslav Jaros and Fabian Mrozek were named on the bench in Kelleher’s absence.

The 24-year-old has two appearances to his name so far this season, and will also be eyeing up the League Cup trip to Bournemouth on November 1 for another opportunity between the sticks.

Kelleher’s return to training leaves Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic on the injury list, while Curtis Jones remains suspended for the next two domestic games.