Jurgen Klopp gave a full fitness rundown for his squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Everton, with some particularly bad news as far as Andy Robertson is concerned.

The manager confirmed that the Scotland captain will be “out for a while” after sustaining a dislocated shoulder during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spain last week.

Robertson isn’t expected to feature again in 2023, with Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Luke Chambers likely to battle for the vacated minutes at left-back.

The latter of those players looking to stake a claim has recently picked up an injury of his own, but the manager has said that Chambers has returned to training with the squad.

On the 19-year-old, Klopp said: “Luke Chambers trained for the first time today after a little ligament issue.”

Elsewhere, having been seen in training on Thursday, Klopp remained coy on Cody Gakpo‘s chances of involvement in the derby.

The Dutchman injured his knee in the process of equalising away at Tottenham last month and didn’t meet up with the Netherlands squad over the international break.

Klopp revealed on Gakpo: “Cody trained once with the team so we have to see how that goes for tomorrow.”

Spanish midfield pair Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined, with the boss declaring both players still “out” for the Reds.

Thiago hasn’t featured since April having suffered various complications en route to recovery from his hip injury, while Bajcetic registered 72 minutes this season before having a setback of his own.

Ben Doak will also be unavailable this weekend, with Klopp describing the 17-year-old’s injury as “a little muscle thing” before adding: “We have to see, but he is not available for the weekend.”

Liverpool will do battle with their neighbours from across Stanley Park without a number of key senior players but will be hoping to have more than enough to secure the three points and bragging rights.

The Robertson news comes as a disappointing but somewhat unsurprising blow and Klopp will have to rely on his depth to cover at left-back over the coming weeks.