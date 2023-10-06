Ryan Gravenberch has made a steady start to life on Merseyside and an impressive start about his attacking involvement appears to back that up.

The midfielder registered his first goal for the club since his £38.5 million summer move from Bayern Munich during Thursday night’s 2-0 win over Union SG.

He made two assists in his first two starts against LASK and Leicester and became the first player to do so at the club since Jordon Ibe over a decade ago.

Gravenberch’s goal against the Belgian side has taken him one step further, becoming the first Liverpool player to register goal involvements in each of his first three starts since Milan Baros in 2002.

Baros netted an impressive four goals in his first three starts for the Reds at the beginning of the 2002/03 campaign.

That run included an opening-day brace away at Bolton, as well as goals against West Brom and Basel.

The 21-year-old described it as a “super good” feeling to open his account at Anfield and cited regular “minutes” as the key to settling in so quickly.

Gravenberch left the Bundesliga champions this summer due to feeling unhappy with his lack of involvement having made just two league starts for the club in 2022/23.

The Dutchman has become a fixed part of Jurgen Klopp‘s rotated midfield that has featured across the Europa League and League Cup so far this season.

While he is yet to make a Premier League teamsheet, Gravenberch looks to be enjoying life at Anfield and the fact he is chipping in towards the goals will do him no harm in endearing himself to the supporters.

Klopp described the midfielder’s talent as “obvious” in discussing the performance against Union SG, adding that he is heading “in the right direction” with his tidy start.

Brighton are up next for the Reds and Gravenberch has certainly staked a solid claim to be involved from the first whistle at the Amex Stadium.

Liverpool made four midfield signings as part of a significant overhaul of the middle of the park in the summer and that has elicited fierce competition in that area.

Gravenberch is hoping to reignite his career at Anfield having caught the eye of a number of top clubs during his time at Ajax.