Liverpool are at Anfield for the third game in a row and this time they host Nottingham Forest in a 2pm kickoff. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have a formidable Anfield record so far this season, winning all seven games and outscoring their opponents to an aggregate score of 21-5.

That record can be extended against Forest, who currently sit 11 places below the Reds in the table in 15th – four of their 10 points have come away from home.

Steve Cooper’s side have had eight days to prepare and Liverpool just three, but Klopp’s side have confidence and momentum.

Three more points please, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Forest is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Forest is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Forest is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Anfield clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 1 Digitalb, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Csport.tv, Star+, Setanta Sports 2, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Mix, Setanta Sports 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Play Sports 3, Play Sports, Paramount+, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Arena Sport 2, Moja TV, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Astro Supersport, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport, fuboTV Canada, iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live, Sky Sport 7, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 4Cytavision on the Go, Skylink, Canal+ Action, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, V Sport Football, V Sport 1 Finland, V Sport 1, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Setanta Sports 2 Georgia, Nova Sports 2, Now Player, Now E, 623 Now Premier League 3, SíminnSport 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sport 1, SPOTV ON 2, ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 1, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, sooka, GO TV Anywhere, TSN1 Malta, Sky Sport NOW, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Viaplay Netherlands, MaxTV Go, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Premium, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, Digi Online, Orange Sport 2 Romania, Prima Sport 2, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Play, 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 3, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 3, True ID, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, myK + LIVE

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.