The final international break of the year precedes a schedule that is non-stop for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, with 10 games in the space of 31 days to see out 2023.

The calendar year is almost at an end, but for Liverpool it is the busiest time of the year as they balance three different competitions in a very short space of time.

Before then, Klopp will have his fingers crossed that all 18 first-team players return without any further injury concerns to juggle – unlike the last international break.

On the Reds’ return, they have a run of 10 games – at an average of one every 3.1 days – before 2023 makes way for 2024, and more games come flying at them thick and fast.

Of the 10 games, Liverpool have an even split of five on the road and five at Anfield.

That includes three consecutive away games (Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Union SG) and then three home matches on the bounce (Man United, West Ham and Arsenal) immediately after.

It will not have escaped Klopp’s attention that he has a further two Saturday lunchtime kick-offs to navigate, first at Man City (Nov 25) and then shortly after at Crystal Palace (Dec 9).

On the trip to the Etihad, which is immediately following the international break, Klopp said: “Honestly, the people making the decisions, they cannot feel football, it is just not possible.”

We have to agree. A game of that magnitude will not be played at the level it is capable of when both teams have their preparation time limited to a single day thanks to late international returnees.

What will be of interest is to see how the Reds navigate three away games in the space of eight days before then hosting both Man United (Dec 17) and Arsenal (Dec 23) in the league, plus West Ham in the League Cup sandwiched in between.

Klopp will need to continue his rotation policy – he’s averaged 7.7 changes in the last 10 matches – and hope that injuries do not become a mounting problem at the busiest time of the season.