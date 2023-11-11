11 photos as Liverpool train ahead of LASK – has Klopp still got it?

Ahead of two games in four days at Anfield, Liverpool trained in freezing conditions without two key players.

The temperature hit naught in Kirkby as the Reds prepared for their Europa League clash against LASK.

After defeat against Toulouse in the last group game, Jurgen Klopp‘s side can’t afford to become complacent, as dropping points could mean they lose top spot in the group.

There were two notable absentees from training as Alisson and Diogo Jota both began their spell on the sidelines with hamstring injuries.

It is definitely thermal season for the players in training, especially when outside in the evenings. You know it is cold when you can see your own breath!

Snood season is well and truly upon us, too. Get to know the players’ eyes or it will be tricky to identify some.

Klopp clearly thinks he still has it; how’s your touch, Jurgen?

Mo Salah was keeping his eyes on the ball, perhaps too literally here. The Egyptian has two goals in the Europa League this season, despite playing approximately just 125 minutes.

Conor Bradley was enjoying being back in training, but we’re not sure the doctors will be too happy to see him sparring Jarell Quansah!

In his pre-match conference, Klopp said how he wanted Thursday to be a “proper European night,” adding: “If we play a bad pass or whatever and then the atmosphere is not there, we need to make a special night of it.”

If you are going to the match, wrap up warm and make yourself heard – the rotated Liverpool side may need it.

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon