We finally got word on Alisson and Diogo Jota‘s injuries and it was a mixed bag, while the rumour mill continues over forwards and defensive midfielders. Enjoy Wednesday’s roundup.

Injuries – one no so great, the other worse

We’ve been waiting for a few days for an update on Alisson and Diogo Jota after they both hobbled from the pitch at Man City, both suffering hamstring issues.

Well, on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp gave us an update. Alisson is definitely out against LASK and Fulham and is only expected back for the visit of Man United (Dec 17), in five games’ time.

For Jota, it will “take a little big longer,” Klopp confirmed as the injury is a “bit more severe” than Alisson‘s – likely meaning we have seen the last of him in 2023.

It is a huge shame at such a busy time of the year, and Klopp’s need to rotate to minimise injuries will have been underlined since he was delivered the news.

3 things today: European chances & narrow misses

Expect changes vs. LASK, with Klopp acknowledging the need for “fresh legs” who “will go for it” – he’s averaged nine in this competition, same again?

Cody Gakpo is relishing the competition up top with Darwin Nunez, but it is the Dutchman who has been all but confirmed to start on Thursday

Fabio Carvalho was denied his moment in the spotlight, with a winner at Man City ruled out after being marginally offside for a touch off his backside!

Ex-sporting director targeted by Saudi club

Julian Ward left his Liverpool post in the summer after a short stint as sporting director, and has since taken a break from the sport.

And the Mail‘s Simon Jones has now reported that Ward is a target for Saudi side Al Ittihad, a club you may recall for attempting to lure Mo Salah away for a measly £150 million in the summer.

There is little information supplied by Jones, other than the headline, with it said that they want “a skilled sporting director to aid their recruitment” – which is true of any side, inclusive of Liverpool.

Dubious source, but it would not be a surprise to see Ward return to football when the time, and the club, are right.

Latest Liverpool transfer rumours

Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs said to be “very hot” on Leipzig striker Lois Openda – he’s 23 and scored two against City on Wednesday, we wouldn’t be against this one being accurate! (Sacha Tavolieri)

Dortmund forward Donyell Malen has switched agents – one shared by Cody Gakpo – and Liverpool have him “on their radar” – it hints at a move but like Openda above, is it really a transfer priority for us? (BILD)

We do need a defensive midfielder and Benfica’s Joao Neves is on the Reds’ ‘wishlist’, though the Portuguese club want to renew his contract and raise his release clause to £129m – a fee you would expect Liverpool to steer clear of (OJogo)

Training update and match of the night

A 25-man squad trained at a cold AXA Training Centre on Wednesday. Thankfully, all the usual suspects there except those on the injury list. Who makes up your XI for Thursday from this group?

#LFC training squad vs. LASK ?? GK: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek DF: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers MID: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo FW: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 29, 2023

You have a pick of Champions League and Championship action tonight, but Man United‘s visit to Galatasaray could prove an amusing watch at 5.45pm (UK), and Real Madrid vs. Napoli at 8pm may have some goals in it!

Enjoy your evening, Reds!