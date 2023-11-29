Jurgen Klopp has hinted at naming a heavily rotated starting XI when Liverpool host LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.

The German revealed that he has no fresh injury concerns beyond the headline absences of Alisson and Diogo Jota, who have joined Thiago, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic in the treatment room.

And he has promised a selection that prioritises “fresh legs” on the pitch as his side look to secure passage to the knockout stages with a win.

He said: “We are in the beginning of the most intense period of the whole season, that’s how it is. We play now Thursday-Sunday, then Wednesday-Saturday and it’s super tough.

“I don’t know exactly what’s the next game after that, probably Thursday again, but Crystal Palace is the last game of these four games in a pretty short period of time.

“So we have to make decisions, that’s clear, but it’s not qualifying or whatever, it’s about winning a football game against a really good opponent.

“We won there, yes, but we had our struggles in the game, we don’t forget that and, more important, LASK play a really good season. They look well set up and we respect that, we always did, but what we have tomorrow and have to make count as well is an atmosphere.

“We have to make sure that this is a European night, that’s what I expect us to do. A proper European night at Anfield, really going for it.

“I will line up a team – I didn’t hear anything yet on who I cannot [start from] all the others, besides the injured players – that has fresh legs and will go for it, who wants to enjoy the game and will really fight for a result.”

Klopp also called for supporters at Anfield to put their all into making Thursday a difficult night for the opposition players.

“If Anfield wants to do that as well, that would be massively helpful,” he continued.

“Because the only problem in this competition from time to time… if we have a Champions League game tomorrow, it’s just clear, go for it.

“We as a team, we 100 percent arrive in this competition and that’s what I want us to do. If we play a bad pass or whatever and then the atmosphere is not there, we need to make a special night of it.

“It is a difficult game, the opponent has a chance themselves to qualify for the next round and that would be massive for LASK, and we have to show as a package that Liverpool is a wonderful place to come but a horrible place to come at the same moment.”