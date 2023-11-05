Liverpool will play five times in 13 days over Christmas after progress in the League Cup, with the date now confirmed for the quarter-final vs. West Ham.

The Reds booked their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, adding another fixture to the festive calendar.

West Ham were drawn out of the hat in the subsequent draw, with Liverpool selected as hosts.

That fixture will take place as expected on Wednesday, December 20, kicking off at 8pm GMT, with Sky Sports picking the game up for live coverage.

It lands in the middle of home clashes with Man United (Dec 17) and Arsenal (Dec 23) in the Premier League, and amid a run of five games in 13 days.

With four days off after the trip to Crystal Palace on December 9, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will then play the following:

After the Boxing Day trip to Burnley, there will be a five-day break, with Liverpool hosting Newcastle in an 8pm kickoff on New Year’s Day.

It stands to be a testing period for Klopp’s squad, and the hope will be that they can maintain fitness and form leading up to and throughout.

So far this season, the manager has been able to rotate between twice-weekly fixtures in the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup with little difference in performance.

Avoiding injuries in the coming months will be paramount, while the return of players like Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley will undoubtedly aid the cause.