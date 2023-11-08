Alexis Mac Allister expected to start vs. Toulouse – as Ben Doak gets chance

Liverpool are facing up to another gruelling week in which they must balance European and Premier League commitments, starting with a trip to Toulouse.

And Jurgen Klopp is likely to find it harder to stick to his blanket Europa League rotation policy if the absentees from open training are anything to go by.

Here, we take a look at the selection decisions the manager is contending with ahead of Thursday evening.

Mercifully for Klopp, there is a straightforward call to be made in goal, where Caoimhin Kelleher will surely return for his usual stint between the sticks in midweek.

Ahead of the Irishman, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip should be in contention to come in at right-back and centre-half respectively, and they could be joined in defence by two academy prospects.

Jarell Quansah deserves a chance to build on his strong start to the season, while Luke Chambers could come in at left-back after featuring against Toulouse last time out.

Things get a little more difficult in midfield, though, with Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch expected to miss out after failing to appear in training.

Alexis Mac Allister will surely start as he prepares to serve a league suspension at the weekend, but may be moved into the left-sided eight position to account for the aforementioned absences.

• ANALYSIS: Why Mac Allister has been better than you may think as No. 6

That would mean Wataru Endo being asked to play for at least an hour to sharpen himself up for Brentford, while the remaining midfield spot should go to Harvey Elliott.

In attack, the fit-again Ben Doak could help give Mohamed Salah a night off, with Cody Gakpo set to continue as the midweek stand-in in the centre-forward role.

The last spot up top would be Luis Diaz‘s, should he feel ready to feature giving ongoing events in his personal life.

Predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo