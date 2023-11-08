Luis Diaz joined his Liverpool team-mates for training ahead of the trip to Toulouse, but there are two concerning absentees in the midfield ranks.

The Reds held an open session at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday afternoon, before their flight to France later in the day.

Following the 1-1 draw at Luton on Sunday, the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad were present, with Diaz among those put through their paces.

Diaz’s involvement comes amid ongoing concern for his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, in his native Colombia.

Though the winger was in training on Merseyside, it remains to be seen whether he will travel to Toulouse for Thursday’s early evening kickoff, though he is expected to do so.

Curtis Jones, however, is a doubt for the trip, having appeared to have missed training.

Another absentee was Ryan Gravenberch, with suggestions the Dutch midfielder has picked up an injury after playing 83 minutes at Luton.

Klopp will provide an update on the fitness of his squad during his pre-match press conference, which will be held at Stadium de Toulouse at 6.30pm GMT.

Twenty-one outfielders took part in the warmup under the watchful eye of Andreas Kornmayer, before joining Pepijn Lijnders for a series of drills on the ball.

Liverpool are likely to make a number of changes from the side that lined up at Luton on Sunday, though Alexis Mac Allister is due to start as he is now suspended for the weekend’s visit of Brentford.

His situation could see him join Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott in a rotated midfield, while Klopp could ponder starts for the likes of Ben Doak and Luke Chambers.

Conor Bradley rejoined his team-mates for training after almost four months out with a back injury, but is unlikely to be risked.

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak