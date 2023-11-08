Liverpool have named a 22-man squad for their trip to Toulouse, and despite reports to the contrary, Liverpool are not planning to make a January move for Andre.

Don’t expect a belated Andre present

The Fluminense midfielder has been heavily linked with Liverpool since the summer after approaches were rebuffed to aid in the Brazilian side’s Copa Libertadores run.

They have since lifted the trophy and while Liverpool’s name continues to be associated with Andre, This Is Anfield understands the club do not intend to join any race for his signature in the January window.

The 22-year-old is admired by Fulham and Arsenal but, as reported by David Lynch, the continued links to Liverpool have left Anfield insiders baffled.

There is a lot that can happen between now and the closing of the January window but plans will not revolve around Andre, to the disappointment of many, no doubt.

He is an exciting young midfielder, but with fee demands rising above €35 million (£30m), one can understand why Liverpool will be happy to watch the auction from a distance – you just hope he’s not one they go back to in a few years’ time when his value has more than doubled!

4 things today: Absentees for Toulouse

A 22-man squad has been named for the trip to Toulouse, with Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk all left out – two due to fitness issues

Conor Bradley was seen making a major step on his return from a long-term back injury, with the defender taking part in training on Wednesday – he won’t be involved on Thursday

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to start in France amid injuries in midfield and his suspension for the weekend – This Is Anfield’s David Lynch assesses who could join him here

It was a chilly afternoon training at the AXA and we have the best photos from a rare session with no rain!

Latest Liverpool FC news

This strike from Liverpool youngster, Mateusz Musia?owski ?? pic.twitter.com/Ypev4f7wsg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 8, 2023

Liverpool were heavily linked with Nice’s Khephren Thuram during the summer, and the midfielder has now said he “decided to stay” and “knew” he didn’t want to make a move (GFFN)

Luis Diaz‘s father has yet to be safely released by his kidnappers and Colombia outlet Caracol has claimed the operation to free him ‘has begun’, with UN officials now involved

Pep Guardiola claims he’s facing a “big loss” when Liverpool come to town later in the month with the injured John Stones – we’re not new to this game, Pep. We’ll believe it when we see it.

Mateusz Musialowski scored an absolute screamer for Liverpool U21s against League Two’s Barrow – the young Reds fell to defeat but they can still progress to the knockouts of the EFL Trophy

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man United and Liverpool scouts are to keep a watchful eye over Goncalo Inacio when Sporting host Benfica on Saturday, he has a £52.2 million release clause – one you’d like to see happen but it is unlikely (Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness)

Four months after headhunting Fabinho at Al-Ittihad, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by the Saudi club following six wins in 12 games

The Premier League has joined former Hillsborough Family Support Group chair Margaret Aspinall to highlight the pain tragedy chanting can cause – it’s an incredibly moving video

Video of the day and match of the night

Darwin Nunez attracts plenty of attention irrespective of if it is because he excelled or left us with our head in our hands, but how fare is the criticism he gets?

Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts brilliantly discuss Darwin and how he ought to be seen in the video below – there’s plenty more great discussions on our YouTube channel plus all of Klopp’s press conferences.

It’s easy to forget Champions League football is going on when the Reds aren’t involved but if you want to tune in, there are a few matches to choose from.

Under-pressure Man United face Copenhagen, could be an amusing watch from 8pm (GMT). Arsenal host Sevilla at the same time, but an early pick would be Napoli vs. Union Berlin from 5.45pm.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!