Jarell Quansah was fantastic in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory away to Bournemouth, once again highlighting what a bright prospect he is.

The Reds headed south to take on the Cherries on Wednesday evening, looking to book a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Cody Gakpo‘s close-range strike sent Liverpool on their way to a win, not before Justin Kluivert equalised for the hosts in the second half.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench and scored a sensational winner, though, continuing his good form and sealing a hard-earned win.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Quansah (8.0) got the best overall rating against Bournemouth, as he keeps on enhancing his reputation – he finished the match with 39 more touches than any other player.

The youngster was largely immaculate all season long, and with each passing appearance, the more it looks as though he could have saved Liverpool millions of pounds.

TIA’s David Lynch believes that the Reds “have a gem on their hands,” adding that he “helped fend off an aerial bombardment in the second period.”

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle gave the Englishman a nine-out-of-10 rating, describing it as an “excellent showing” all evening long.

In second place was Harvey Elliott (7.3), who shone in Liverpool’s midfield, providing guile and work ethic.

The 20-year-old won his only tackle, as well as three duels, according to FotMob, and he appears to be maturing as a player all the time.

Gakpo (7.2) finished off the top-three, as he took his goal tally for the season to four, almost going under the radar a little.

Doyle felt the Dutchman “became more involved when drifting inside,” while Lynch said that he “took his goal well” after reacting quickly.

As for the Reds’ most disappointing player on the night, Wataru Endo (5.9) got the lowest score, but in truth, he was solid in the middle of the park.

Liverpool now have four days to prepare for Sunday’s trip to Luton in the Premier League (4.30pm UK), as the Reds look to avoid a huge shock and keep the momentum rolling on.