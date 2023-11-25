Liverpool had some impressive performers in their nerve-jangling 1-1 draw with Man City, with Trent Alexander-Arnold a standout figure.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were largely excellent on Saturday afternoon, battling their way to a point away to arguably the world’s best team.

Erling Haaland and Alexander-Arnold scored in either half, in what was a fascinating Premier League encounter, and Liverpool hung on for a point to stay one behind their rivals.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Alexander-Arnold (7.9) was seen as Liverpool’s best player in their toughest game of the season to date, on an afternoon when he was tested massively.

The 25-year-old was up against a dribbling machine in Jeremy Doku, but he defended doggedly and scored the all-important equaliser.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle lauded the manner in which Alexander-Arnold “stuck to task against Doku”, also hailing “some good forward passes” and a “brilliant finish.”

Meanwhile, FotMob pointed out that he played eight passes into the final third, as well as making a total of 10 recoveries, highlighting his defensive work.

Joel Matip (7.3) also impressed on the day and was second in the ratings, justifying Klopp’s decision to pick him over Ibrahima Konate.

TIA’s Mark Delgado felt that he was “probably the best individual defender in the first half”, while Tom Maston of Goal said he “made some crucial clearances inside his own penalty area and helped relieve pressure with his ability on the ball.”

Completing the top three was Virgil van Dijk (7.0), who wasn’t great for Haaland’s goal but stayed solid throughout the game.

Doyle thought that the Dutchman “enjoyed his battle with Haaland”, as they went up against each other physically, and Delgado pointed out that he “won lots of aerials and clearances.”

Alisson (5.2) had a curious afternoon between the sticks, making an important save before the equaliser, but displaying poor distribution which got him the lowest score.

Liverpool’s next game sees them host LASK in the Europa League on Thursday evening at 8pm (GMT).