Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. LASK: Salah starts, 9 changes in strong XI

Mo Salah starts as part of a rotated Liverpool side vs. LASK, with Jurgen Klopp making nine changes for the penultimate group game of the Europa League.

The Reds can secure a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League tonight, though will be hoping it comes with progress straight to the last 16.

Avoiding a playoff against a Champions League side is paramount, and though things rest on Toulouse vs. Union SG elsewhere, the first priority will be victory over LASK.

Klopp has stuck with his rotation policy, however, though the inclusion of Caoimhin Kelleher comes amid injury to Alisson.

Joe Gomez takes over at right-back, with Ibrahima Konate partnering Jarell Quansah at centre-back and Kostas Tsimikas retained at left-back.

Wataru Endo is go-to No. 6 in the Europa League, and is joined again Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch.

In attack, Salah captains the side on the right flank, with Luis Diaz on the left and Cody Gakpo up front.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Pitaluga, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Chambers, Bradley, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gordon, Doak, Nunez

LASK: Lawal; Ziereis, Andrade, Talovierov; Stojkovic, Horvath, Ljubic, Bello; Zulj; Usor, Ljubicic

Substitutes: Siebenhandl, Renner, Kone, Balic, Jovicic, Mustapha, Havel, Ba, Goiginger, Flecker, Luckeneder, Darboe

