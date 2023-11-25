Jurgen Klopp has named a strong Liverpool lineup for today’s clash with Man City as expected, with Curtis Jones among those coming back into the side.

The Reds signed off before the international break with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield, but today will bring a much different challenge.

Man City sit top of the table, a point above Liverpool, who have not won at the Etihad in the Premier League since a formative 4-1 victory back in Klopp’s first season.

Alisson starts again on the back of two appearances for Brazil, behind a defensive line of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Following his suspension, Alexis Mac Allister is restored to the No. 6 role, joined by Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah could look to make it 200 goals for the club as he starts on the right, with Diogo Jota on the left and Darwin Nunez up front.

After naming a bench with an average age of just 20 for the win over Brentford, Klopp has a plethora of senior options this time out.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, B.Silva, Foden; Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Substitutes: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Gvardiol, Gomez, Phillips, Bobb, Lewis