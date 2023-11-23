Jurgen Klopp has been dealt excellent news heading into Saturday’s clash with Man City, with no new injuries in his squad and 27 players in training.

The Reds travel to Manchester this weekend looking to take a rare victory from the Etihad and leapfrog City to the top of the Premier League.

It comes on the back of a productive international break for the Reds, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo all finding the back of the net.

Crucially, there were no new injuries to emerge – and four players have returned from existing issues.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez were among a 27-man squad put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday.

They were joined by Conor Bradley, who is now back fit following a long-term back injury.

That means Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are the only first-team absentees as Liverpool prepare for their Etihad clash.

South American internationals Nunez, Diaz, Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister were all involved having arrived back on Merseyside on Wednesday.

So too were youngsters Ben Doak, Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon, who were all named on a very young bench for the 3-0 win at Brentford before the break.

The return of senior names will ensure the squad at Man City is considerably stronger, though, which should give Liverpool the best chance of their first league win at the Etihad since 2015.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak