★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC BLACK FRIDAY SALE

20% OFF EVERYTHING!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Darwin Nunez leaves Guardiola furious after touchline clash – and fans love it

Darwin Nunez had to pulled away from a furious Pep Guardiola at full-time in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Man City, having shared words with the manager.

Liverpool salvaged an excellent point at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, with Trent Alexander-Arnold cancelling out Erling Haaland’s opener.

It means the Reds are the first side to even draw away to City in 2023, and gives them a major boost as they continue their title push this season.

Always a dramatic fixture, the flashpoint arguably came after the final whistle as Nunez left Guardiola seething after an exchange on the touchline.

The Man City manager greeted Liverpool’s No. 9, who gestured towards the pitch and seemingly provoked the Spaniard before being pulled away by Jurgen Klopp.

Guardiola had to be placated by Vitor Matos, one of Klopp’s assistants, with Nunez’s smiling team-mates pushing him away towards the travelling supporters.

Nunez was substituted with five minutes left in Saturday’s draw, having scuffed a handful of chances in a difficult return to domestic action.

 

What Klopp and Guardiola said post-match

The needle shown in his flareup with Guardiola did not go unnoticed by supporters on social media:

Afterwards, Nunez made his way towards the Liverpool supporters and held the badge on his shirt up – a player who gets how important these games are.

This result could, after all, be the difference when the Reds make their final tilt for the title come May.

It is a far cry from Arthur shaking Guardiola’s hand as he celebrated a goal in Man City‘s 4-1 win in April, that’s for sure…

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023