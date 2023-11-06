The first news roundup of the week includes the latest on Sunday’s scorer, post-Luton reaction and plenty more.

Diaz updates

Luis Diaz was understandably the name on everyone’s lips after his heroics at Luton, but as Jurgen Klopp rightly said in his press conference, the “real problem” has not yet been resolved.

The No. 7 came off the bench to rescue a point with his 95th-minute header at Kenilworth Road, in his first appearance since the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia.

Work is still ongoing to rescue his father, with the latest indications from the rebel group being that Luis Manuel Diaz will be released.

The National Liberation Army of Colombia (ELN) have said that they want “security guarantees” before they allow Diaz’s father to return to safety.

The forward displayed a message requesting “freedom” after equalising against Luton, and the FA have displayed common sense in allowing him to escape punishment due to the “exceptional circumstances” that surround the situation.

Here’s hoping we get some good news soon.

