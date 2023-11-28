It hasn’t taken long for Dominik Szoboszlai to become a favourite at Liverpool, and he is clearly still held in high regard at his old club, too.

Despite leaving in the summer, Szoboszlai is clearly still loved among the coaching staff at RB Leipzig, as his former manager had a priceless reaction upon meeting on Monday.

RB Leipzig were in Manchester preparing for their Champions League match, against Man City on Tuesday, giving Szoboszlai the opportunity to catch up with a few familiar faces.

Manager Marco Rose was clearly pleased to see him, sharing a warm embrace with Liverpool’s midfielder who played 91 times for RB Leipzig.

Bei diesem Überraschungsbesuch staunt unser Coach aber nicht schlecht … ?#Szoboszlai #EinmalLeipzigImmerLeipzig pic.twitter.com/EQL4ud0hOr — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) November 27, 2023

There was also time for Szoboszlai to meet Fabio Carvalho, who is back in England for the game due to being on loan at RB Leipzig.

The two haven’t yet played together at Liverpool as the Hungarian’s signing was announced just a couple of days after Carvalho’s loan to Germany was confirmed.

Th 21-year-old has started just two games in his time on loan and is yet to register a goal or assist, playing approximately just 241 minutes.

For Szoboszlai, he has had a considerably better start to life at his new club.

Since his £60 million move, the No. 8 has excited supporters with his technical ability and apparent endless energy.

Szoboszlai is playing a slightly different position to where he featured most in the Bundesliga.

Instead of being deployed on the right wing or behind the striker, Jurgen Klopp has firmly declared the Hungarian as a box-to-box midfielder and he clearly as the attributes to become one of the world’s best there.