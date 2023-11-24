The fallout from Everton‘s 10-point penalty has seen Sean Dyche declare the punishment “disproportionate,” while Pep Guardiola saw the spotlight shine on Man City‘s 115 charges.

Everton have dropped to the foot of the Premier League after being deducted 10 points for Financial Fair Play breaches, which has not been taken to kindly by the Toffees.

In the previous two seasons, the punishment would have sent them to the Championship, but with 26 games remaining, they can still dig themselves out of the hole.

“I think like everyone, certainly in these parts, I was shocked and seemingly from the wave of noise after that, most people in football are shocked by the enormity of it,” Dyche said of the punishment.

“Disproportionate is a word used by the club. Obviously we feel a bit aggrieved by that, but on the other hand it doesn’t change the focus. The focus since I got there is sorting things out on the pitch, getting the team to win.

“I don’t know every inch of the past, I don’t know why the commission have come out with what they have but I certainly believe in what the club put forward. It feels disproportionate, it feels unjust and plenty of voices out there feel the same.

“What is done is done for now, appeal pending, and we have to get on with it.”

It is the talk of the Premier League, more so because of the 115 charges hanging over Man City‘s head that we are all eagerly awaiting the verdict of.

It thrust Guardiola and City’s charges into the spotlight, all 115 of them, and the City boss insisted the two cases cannot be compared.

Pep Guardiola says he's committed to Manchester City… even if they were in League One ?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/dZzL4Axjz4 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 24, 2023

“What people accuse us of we do not agree with what they say, we are going to defend [ourselves] and after the resolution is done, I will be here, like a spokesman for my club,” Guardiola proclaimed, alongside insisting he would not leave if City were relegated.

“I want to say the case for Everton, and I don’t know what happened, but only I know from the lawyers and people at my club and the lawyers is that they are completely different cases.

“That’s why you cannot compare because every case is completely different.

“The other one is longer because it is more complicated because it’s 115 breaches. So wait.

“Then after with the lawyers from both sides present their cases in front of the judge and the verdict and after I will say in front of you, and you can ask me the question.”

Guardiola’s right, they aren’t remotely comparable, Everton‘s was a single charge over a three-year period, whereas City face 115 charges over a sustained period on an industrial level.

Asking for a friend, what is 10 x 115?