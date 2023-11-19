Harvey Elliott was on target again with a wonderful strike for England U21s, as he continued his impressive form on the international stage in a 3-0 away win over Serbia U21s.

Elliott captained the Young Lions during their 3-2 defeat to Ukraine last month, labelling it a “dream come true” to be handed the armband from the start for the first time.

He notched two goals and two assists across his two appearances in the October international break, and continued that run by getting his name on the scoresheet on Saturday night.

England U21s took the lead early courtesy of a brace from James McAtee inside 20 minutes as they continued their perfect start to qualification for the U21 Euros in Group C.

Elliott then stole the show as he blasted the ball home from 25 yards to seal all three points for his country, following a clever pass from Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The 20-year-old featured as a centre-midfielder for England, after playing right-wing during his captaincy against Ukraine last month.

He got the full 90 minutes under his belt, having been predominantly restricted to substitute appearances for the Reds this season despite showing promising form when given the opportunity in a Liverpool shirt.

Lee Carsley has now guided the U21s to three consecutive wins, and his side look on course to get the chance to defend the U21 Euros crown they picked up over the summer.

The former Everton midfielder will return to Goodison Park on Tuesday as his team continue the qualification process with a home nations clash at home to Northern Ireland.

Elliott will be hoping to extend his impressive run having nailed down a place within Carsley’s side, making his 17th international appearance at U21 level.

He wasn’t the only Liverpool player involved, with Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton both coming off the bench to earn themselves a cap in the second half.

It was to be Quansah’s second appearance for England U21s, having made his debut in the reverse fixture as England thrashed Serbia U21s 9-1 in October.

Morton watched on from the bench against Italy U21s and Germany U21s back in September, but made his first appearance for Carsley’s side having registered three appearances for England U20s.

The 21-year-old was on standby during the previous international break, but earned himself a full call-up to the squad on this occasion due to his impressive recent displays on loan at Hull.