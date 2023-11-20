Dominik Szoboszlai‘s impressive engine has been highlighted by the latest set of player stats from the Premier League, and Curtis Jones has been lively too!

Szoboszlai has been a revelation since arriving at Anfield for £60 million from RB Leipzig back in July, immediately catching the eyes of fans with his performances in the pre-season lactate test, made famous by James Milner.

The Hungarian has completely changed the dynamic of Liverpool’s midfield, and the Premier League’s updated player stats after gameweek 12 appear to demonstrate the athleticism he has displayed so far.

He has covered 132.2km of total ground in the league so far this season, with Brentford‘s Christian Norgaard sitting on top of that particular list on 138.2km.

The 23-year-old has started every single Premier League game so far this season, completing the full 90 minutes in 11 of his 12 appearances and being substituted after 66 minutes away at Luton in the other.

It is not just his energy that makes for eye-catching reading, with Liverpool’s No. 8 registering the third-fastest sprint speed of the season at 36.8km/h.

Szoboszlai finds himself behind only Luton‘s Chiedozie Ogbene and Wolves‘ Pedro Neto in that category, and just above Newcastle‘s Anthony Gordon, which is a nice bonus!

Elsewhere, Jones racked up an impressive 13km covered during September’s trip to Wolves, a total that has only been beaten three times in a Premier League fixture in the current campaign.

Jones was enjoying a pleasing start to his 2023/24 on an individual basis before his progress was halted by a three-game domestic ban received for his contentious red card away to Tottenham.

Liverpool were accused of having a stale and ageing midfield at points last season, but it appears the summer overhaul has injected a renewed sense of vigour in the middle of the park.

The Reds went into the break just one point behind leaders Man City in the table, and will travel to the Etihad on Saturday lunchtime looking for a victory to put them on top of the pile.

They will do so in yet another 12.30pm kick-off after an international break, but it appears there is no shortage of verve in Klopp’s much-changed side to deal with the tricky turnarounds!