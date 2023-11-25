Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold “made the difference” for Liverpool beyond his equaliser against Man City, having shifted his position mid-game.

Alexander-Arnold cancelled out Erling Haaland’s opener with a well-taken strike in the 80th minute, to secure a valuable 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

It was a big moment from the vice-captain, and his first goal since the 3-0 win over Leicester in May, with it potentially key as Liverpool push for the title this season.

This came amid a tough battle with Jeremy Doku throughout, and speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp explained how a change of positioning gave his side the upper hand there.

“I told the boys at half-time, ‘imagine if we played good!’, how that would look,” he reflected.

“Because we can do much better, that’s the problem: having good moments but not feeling them, having bad moments and feeling them properly.

“That opens the game up for the opponent, always. But yes, we had to settle a little bit.

“But putting Trent in a different position defensively, really stepping out in the space where they found Bernardo Silva first half constantly, plus Dom and Mo closing that gap better in the second half, gave us much more stability.

“From there we can play football ourselves, that’s clear.

“How I said, we had good moments. I wish we would have had more, but for the moment we are in, I’m fine that.

“The point is absolutely OK, they had a long time without [even] drawing a game here, so we should take that as a success.”

This in-game switch came with the debate ongoing over Alexander-Arnold’s best position, which was stoked further by two starts in midfield for England this month.

“Trent made the difference today. Not only that he scored, he was in a lot of other moments as well,” Klopp continued.

“One day in England somebody else makes the lineups, that’s absolutely fine, put Trent wherever you think is his best position.

“[But] before we started talking again about positioning, I think it helps when he can be on the right wing from time to time as well.

“So you just have this hiding space and can influence the game massively from there, how we all know and saw in the past.

“Yes, he had a good game.”