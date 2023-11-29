Jurgen Klopp has declared himself “really happy” with Kostas Tsimikas‘ contributions as he continues to deputise for the injured Andy Robertson.

The Greek has started six of the Reds’ eight games since his fellow left-back was struck down with a shoulder injury on international duty.

By Klopp’s own admission, Tsimikas did not show his best form when first called into the side for Robertson, having spent much of the season prior to that on the bench.

However, he has looked back to his best across the last two games – a win over Brentford and draw at Manchester City – much to his manager’s delight.

Klopp said: “Kosty needed obviously rhythm as well, it wasn’t that he was now flying since he came into the team.

“But he knows that himself, and it’s very important for a player who was waiting that long for a run of games. If you think just because you have the run of games now it will work…no, it’s not like this.

“But he improved now, the last two games were really good, the game before the international break, Brentford, we could see how big the change was after he set up the goal.

“He was involved in Diogo’s goal as well and was much more stable.

“Then we all know if he’s stable, then he can produce some beautiful things, especially crosses, set-pieces, all these kinds of things.

“We need that. And so, yeah, really, really happy.”