Kostas Tsimikas is fit and available for Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City this weekend.

The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the Greece squad as they rounded off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by holding France to a 2-2 draw.

But This Is Anfield understands that decision was taken due to concerns over a potential suspension, rather than fitness.

Tsimikas was just one yellow card away from serving a one-match ban, which would have taken on greater significance given Greece’s failure to qualify for the Euros through the traditional group route.

Tuesday evening’s draw with France confirmed that Gus Poyet’s side would finish in third place in Group B behind their opponents and the Netherlands.

However, they will get a second chance to qualify through the play-offs thanks to their efforts in the Nations League.

That bid will start in March with a game against Kazakhstan, which Tsimikas will now be available for after avoiding suspension.

Should they win that, Greece will then face the winner of Georgia’s meeting with Luxembourg for a place at the finals next summer.

Tsimikas has returned to Merseyside hoping to prove that he is worthy of a start at left-back when Liverpool take on the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Standing in for the injured Andy Robertson, the Greek provided two assists as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners over Brentford prior to the international break.

But Joe Gomez could also be in contention for a start after recently featuring on the left-hand side of defence against Luton Town.