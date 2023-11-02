★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
advent-calendar
LFC 3D ADVENT CALENDAR

24 GIFTS IN 3D ANFIELD!

ORDER NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

League Cup dates, sporting director links & major Diaz Sr update – Latest LFC News

After Liverpool beat Bournemouth in the League Cup, we’ve had plenty of reaction. There has also been a major update on Luis Diaz‘s father.

 

Bayern favourites for sporting director

With Jorg Schmadtke originally only meant to stay at Liverpool for three months, the club are on the lookout for longer-term options.

Max Eberl left his job as RB Leipzig’s director of sport in September and has since been linked to Bayern Munich as well as the Reds.

This Is Anfield understands that Bayern are favourites to recruit Eberl, with Anfield sources playing down the chances of him arriving on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Schmadtke stays at Liverpool and was most recently spotted at Anfield as the Reds beat Nottingham Forest.

He’s now likely to stay in his role for the January transfer window at least.

 

3 things today

  • Colombia’s ambassador to the UK has said Luis Diaz‘s father was kidnapped by the ELN (Colombian National Liberation Army), who are known as a guerrilla insurgency group – he is still being held hostage
  • Andy Madley has been named referee for Luton vs. Liverpool on Sunday – the Reds have won seven of the 10 games he’s refereed
  • Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay has finally returned to first-team training at Preston – his debut is set to be against Accrington Stanley in the Lancashire Senior Cup

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • It’s been announced Liverpool will play their League Cup quarter-final vs. West Ham on Wednesday, December 20 – and it should be on tele!

  • Owen Beck, currently on loan at Dundee, was involved in a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Rangers on Wednesday night – it won’t be a night he forgets soon, though, as pyro, fire alarms and a massively-delayed kick-off all affected the game

  • LFC youngster Isaac Mabaya has been named in Zimbabwe’s provisional squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers – this is despite being out injured for two months and rejecting previous call-ups

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 26, 2022: Real Madrid's Rodrygo Silva de Goes during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg game between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid CF at the City of Manchester Stadium. Manchester City won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Our neighbours over the water, Tranmere, have appointed interim manager Nigel Adkins on a permanent basis until 2026

  • Roy Hodgson is “optimistic” that Eberechi Eze will agree a new deal with Crystal Palace soon

  • Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has signed a new extended contract until 2028 with a reported release clause of €1 billion (BBC Sport)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

There’s not much football on television to pick from so why not catch up on This Is Anfield’s latest video content?

Match of the night is Ajax vs. FC Volendam. Amazingly, the Dutch giants are bottom of the Eredivisie after eight games and are under big pressure.

The match kicks off at 7pm (GMT) and is on Mola TV.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023