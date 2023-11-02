After Liverpool beat Bournemouth in the League Cup, we’ve had plenty of reaction. There has also been a major update on Luis Diaz‘s father.

Bayern favourites for sporting director

With Jorg Schmadtke originally only meant to stay at Liverpool for three months, the club are on the lookout for longer-term options.

Max Eberl left his job as RB Leipzig’s director of sport in September and has since been linked to Bayern Munich as well as the Reds.

This Is Anfield understands that Bayern are favourites to recruit Eberl, with Anfield sources playing down the chances of him arriving on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Schmadtke stays at Liverpool and was most recently spotted at Anfield as the Reds beat Nottingham Forest.

He’s now likely to stay in his role for the January transfer window at least.

3 things today

#Comunicado ? | La delegación del Gobierno Nacional en la Mesa de Diálogos de Paz con el Ejército de Liberación Nacional, ELN, se permite informar a la opinión pública que: pic.twitter.com/XPiAMBy0on — Alto Comisionado Paz (@ComisionadoPaz) November 2, 2023

Colombia’s ambassador to the UK has said Luis Diaz‘s father was kidnapped by the ELN (Colombian National Liberation Army), who are known as a guerrilla insurgency group – he is still being held hostage

Andy Madley has been named referee for Luton vs. Liverpool on Sunday – the Reds have won seven of the 10 games he’s refereed

Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay has finally returned to first-team training at Preston – his debut is set to be against Accrington Stanley in the Lancashire Senior Cup

Latest Liverpool FC news

Wataru Endo has named Newcastle away as the ‘toughest’ game of his Liverpool career so far – he also spoke about adapting to the Premier League

It’s been announced Liverpool will play their League Cup quarter-final vs. West Ham on Wednesday, December 20 – and it should be on tele!

Owen Beck, currently on loan at Dundee, was involved in a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Rangers on Wednesday night – it won’t be a night he forgets soon, though, as pyro, fire alarms and a massively-delayed kick-off all affected the game

LFC youngster Isaac Mabaya has been named in Zimbabwe’s provisional squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers – this is despite being out injured for two months and rejecting previous call-ups

Latest chat from elsewhere

Our neighbours over the water, Tranmere, have appointed interim manager Nigel Adkins on a permanent basis until 2026

Roy Hodgson is “optimistic” that Eberechi Eze will agree a new deal with Crystal Palace soon

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has signed a new extended contract until 2028 with a reported release clause of €1 billion (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

There’s not much football on television to pick from so why not catch up on This Is Anfield’s latest video content?

Match of the night is Ajax vs. FC Volendam. Amazingly, the Dutch giants are bottom of the Eredivisie after eight games and are under big pressure.

The match kicks off at 7pm (GMT) and is on Mola TV.