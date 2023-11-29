★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a press conference at Anfield ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and LASK. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Alisson & Jota injury updates – Jurgen Klopp’s pre-LASK press conference

Jurgen Klopp has big injury updates to provide for Alisson and Diogo Jota, as he previews the visit of LASK in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Liverpool manager will front the press from 1pm (GMT), as will Cody Gakpo, as the Reds look to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

You can follow along with us live as we bring you the latest news and comments straight from Klopp at Anfield.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.

