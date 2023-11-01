★ PREMIUM
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip (L) challenges Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ League Cup match here

Bournemouth stand in the way of a quarter-final spot in the League Cup for Liverpool. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Vitality Stadium is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Bournemouth: Radu; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Scott, Philip, Christie; Semenyo, Solanke, Kluivert

Subs: Plain, Aarons, Senesi, Rothwell, Traore, Brooks, Dango, Tavernier, Moore

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Elliott, Salah, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Van Dijk, Scanlon, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jota, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

