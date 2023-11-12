Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon, with a home win essential after a poor week for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gakpo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Elliott, Nyoni, Doak, Diaz
Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock; Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa
Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Baptise, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe
