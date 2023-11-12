★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEAS

WORLDWIDE DELIVERY

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (R) is challenged by Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brentford – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon, with a home win essential after a poor week for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

This afternoon’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gakpo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Elliott, Nyoni, Doak, Diaz

Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock; Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Baptise, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023