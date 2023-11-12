Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon, with a home win essential after a poor week for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

This afternoon's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gakpo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Elliott, Nyoni, Doak, Diaz

Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock; Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Baptise, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe

